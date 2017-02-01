Cody Alan Nominated for ACM’s National On-Air Personality of the Year Cody Alan, host of CMT After MidNite With Cody Alan, has been nominated for national on-air personality of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards. The ACM announced its radio award nominees Wednesday morning (Feb. 1). Other nominees in national on-air personality category are Big D, Bubba, Patrick Thomas and Carsen... Read more »

Luke Bryan Throws Back to 2008 CMT Awards In an effort to get his fans and followers to upload their own photos to his #LukeBryanFast page, Luke Bryan did something very memorable on Tuesday (Jan. 31) when he shared one of his own memories from nine years ago. He threw it back to April 2008, when he was backstage with Josh Turner, with...

Faith Hill's Backstage Essentials This is what Tim McGraw is hoping to get out of his upcoming Soul2Soul World Tour with his wife Faith Hill: "I always say that I'm a kind of like a NASCAR trying to run with an Indy car when I'm onstage with Faith, and it makes me better at what I do. So I...

Carrie Underwood: Always Glam, Never Sorry After a year of nonstop touring, this is what Carrie Underwood is most looking forward to now: "It's all about not living out of a suitcase for a minute and sinking back into being home." That's what she told Yahoo about her plans for the time off the road, saying what she wants to do...

William Michael Morgan Celebrates "I Met a Girl" ASCAP, the performance rights organization, hosted a party at the South bar in Nashville on Monday afternoon (Jan. 30) to honor singer William Michael Morgan and the writers of his first hit, "I Met a Girl." Written by Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally and Trevor Rosen, "I Met a Girl" peaked at No. 2 in Billboard...

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Expand Tour in 2018 During a Facebook Live chat with fans on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 31), Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announced that they'll be taking their Soul2Soul World Tour to, well, the world. With more than 13,000 people watching, and the two of them cracking each other up, they confirmed that they will be touring in Europe and...

Maggie Rose and Post Monroe Join CMT Next Women of Country Tour Maggie Rose and Post Monroe will join Martina McBride and Lauren Alaina on the third annual CMT Next Women of Country Tour, launching Thursday (Feb. 2) in St. Louis. The new tour is an extension of McBride's Love Unleashed Tour. "We are so excited to include more artists from CMT's Next Women of Country franchise...

Maren Morris Reuniting With Alicia Keys at Grammy Awards Early Tuesday morning (Jan. 31), Maren Morris explained in two tweets what she'd been hinting around about on social media. "Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm performing at the #Grammys !!" "AND I'm gonna collab with my girl @aliciakeys again for this incredibly special night of music. See you through the tv!" Morris and...

Billboard Reconfigures Its Country Albums Chart Hold onto your hats — or any other loosely-tethered garments. There's been a major change in how Billboard ranks its country albums. Starting this week, instead of showing rankings based on CD sales alone, the charts will also reflect track equivalent albums (that is 10 songs downloaded from a particular album) and streaming equivalent albums...