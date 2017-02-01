Reba McEntire Shares Her Faith Through Music One of the greatest pieces of advice Reba McEntire has ever followed is simple: be on time and know your stuff. It’s solid wisdom she picked up following the career of the late Hollywood legend Barbara Stanwyck, who was known for her punctuality and preparedness in any acting role she landed. Those who are new... Read more »

Zac Brown Band’s Welcome Home and 2017 Tour Arrive May 12 Zac Brown Band’s fifth studio album Welcome Home, out May 12, will close with a cover of John Prine’s “All the Best.” Online pre-orders for the new album come with an instant download of the lead single “My Old Man.” “My Old Man” describes the ever-changing relationship between fathers and sons, while Prine originally recorded... Read more »

Watch Cam’s Exclusive Performance on CMT Next Women of Country Live When Cam belts out the title line in “Mayday,” you can feel it in your bones. One of the most gifted new female lyricists and singers in country music, she stuns with her dynamic pairing of vulnerability and vocal prowess. “Mayday” is a cry for action in a failing relationship: The ship is going down,... Read more »

The #NashvilleCMT Recap [SPOILER ALERT] After having fallen in love with a messed-up alcoholic — Rayna’s words, not mine — she deserved the chance to share her life lessons with her daughter Maddie on Thursday’s (Feb. 2) episode of Nashville on CMT. Because Maddie is 17 and falling for 24-year-old, Clay. Who is black. And bipolar. But all Rayna cared... Read more »

Kelsea Ballerini: “I’m Back!” It felt more like 14 years than 14 days. That’s how long Kelsea Ballerini’s social media break lasted. I'm back!!!! I love you and thanks for being so awesome and letting me take some time away. 2017 is gonna be FUN. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) February 2, 2017 After posting on Jan. 19 that she... Read more »

The Band Perry Confirm First Pop Album “We’ve made an album for you,” The Band Perry wrote on Instagram Thursday (Feb. 2), confirming their first pop collection. “Creating it has been the most exciting thing we’ve ever done.” While the Grammy-winning band didn’t reveal a release date, the new album is called My Bad Imagination and it will include “Stay in the... Read more »

The Music From Nashville on CMT If you were wondering where you could find all of the amazing music from the new season of Nashville on CMT, then you’ve come to the right place. Check back here every week for an updated list of all of the new songs from the show! Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9... Read more »

Martina McBride: “All Female Voices Are So Important” The third annual CMT Next Women of Country Tour promises pure vocal power with Martina McBride, Lauren Alaina and new additions, Post Monroe and Maggie Rose. The tour starts Thursday (Feb. 2) in St. Louis, and it serves as the extension of McBride’s Love Unleashed Tour. During our CMT.com interview, McBride said she feels honored... Read more »

Exclusive: Lauren Alaina Performs on CMT Next Women of Country Live Lauren Alaina is baring her soul in her brand new, exclusive performance for CMT’s Next Women of Country Live. “I’m Doing Fine” is a story that will punch you right in the gut — made even more powerful because it is actually Alaina’s story. It’s not been an easy road for the Georgia native, but... Read more »