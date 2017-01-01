Lauren Alaina is “All About Acceptance of Others and of Yourself” When songwriters go to work on Nashville’s Music Row, sometimes they’re paired with complete strangers to create music for the day. They start out by baring their souls in an exchange of ideas before settling on one to set to music. This creative process was like therapy for Lauren Alaina. Life handed her some major... Read more »

Tim McGraw: R&R Before S2S On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Tim McGraw posted the quintessential fishing picture. It shows him proudly holding a hog fish that he caught with a spear. Something he should absolutely be proud of, because catching fish that way is no easy feat. 12lb hog fish, Depth 32ft, with pole spear (Hawaiian sling), and snorkel gear pic.twitter.com/5rjc5m3jua...

Allman Brothers Band's Butch Trucks Dead at 69 Claude Hudson "Butch" Trucks, the propulsive drummer and founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, died Tuesday (Jan. 24) in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the age of 69. No cause of death has been given. Paired with jazz-inflected drummer Jai "Jaimoe" Johnny Johanson, Trucks was a mainstay with the Allman Brothers Band in all...

Sam Hunt Returns to the Road Sam Hunt's new 15 In A 30 Tour kicks off June 1 in Cleveland with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese. The North American leg includes stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Los Angeles and Nashville. Tickets go on sale for various dates on Feb. 3. His next single "Body Like a Back Road"...

Shay Mooney Welcomes Baby Boy It's so tough to put the love you feel for your first born baby into words. Let alone fit it into 140 characters. So after a quick tweet about the arrival of his baby boy on Tuesday night (Jan. 24), Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney posted a hospital room family photo on Instagram, where he...

LOCASH Hit Vegas With "Ring on Every Finger" LOCASH's Preston Brust and Chris Lucas know that if you're looking for a good time with your besties, there's really only one place to go: Las Vegas. Sin City is the star of the duo's new video for their single "Ring on Every Finger," and they couldn't have picked a more perfect location for their...

Luke Bryan's Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour Launches in May Days after wrapping the 2017 Crash My Playa concert vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico, Luke Bryan announced he will start a new summer tour in May. The Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour kicks off May 5 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena with Brett Eldredge. Lauren Alaina, Craig Campbell, Adam Craig, Seth Ennis and Granger...

Carrie Underwood on the Mom Thing, Wife Thing Just like so many other women out there, Carrie Underwood has a lot of titles. And about 99 percent of them have absolutely nothing to do with being a country star. "I feel like with all the hats that I do wear — that's just a woman thing. That's a mom [thing], a wife [thing]....

Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton Continue Their Chart Triumphs Shhh! The charts are still dozing, with Chris Stapleton's Traveller and Blake Shelton's "A Guy With a Girl" still holding on, respectively, at the top of Billboard's country albums and country airplay lists. However, Sturgill Simpson's A Sailor's Guide to Earth enjoys a big bump, bounding from No. 19 last week to No. 3 this,...