Sam Hunt Books Pepsi Rock the South Sam Hunt will headline night one of the two-day Pepsi Rock the South music festival starting June 2 in Cullman, Alabama. Additional headliners and artists booked for the event will be revealed in the coming weeks. Last year's festival hosted more than 25,000 fans per day and featured headliners Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett.

What 2017 Holds for Carrie Underwood Finally, Carrie Underwood has a blank canvas. Or a blank calendar, at least. Before Sunday night's (Jan. 8) Golden Globes, where Underwood was a presenter, she walked the red carpet and stopped to talk to Ryan Seacrest about what 2017 had in store for her, after a 2016 that was packed with about 100 tour

Dolly Parton's First Real Life 9 to 5 When Dolly Parton was a teenager, all she really wanted to do was write songs. But what she needed to do was make money. So she found a job that let her kind of combine her efforts. In a new animated series on CNN.com, Parton talks about what her first real job was when she

Alan Jackson's Mother Dies at Age 86 Mrs. Ruth Musick "Mama Ruth" Jackson, Alan Jackson's mother, died Saturday morning (Jan. 7) at her home in Newnan, Georgia, at age 86. Alan Jackson's childhood memories of his mother inspired much of his music, including his Precious Memories album, a collection of gospel hymns he recorded as a Mother's Day gift with no intention

The Best Moments From the Nashville Premiere It's been over six months since we first announced Nashville was coming home to CMT, and trust us, waiting was not easy. Thursday night (Jan. 5), the two-hour premiere event confirmed what we already suspected: It was well worth the wait. We laughed, we cried, we sang, we danced and we remembered why we love

Zac Brown Named CRS 2017 Artist Humanitarian Award Recipient Zac Brown will receive the Country Radio Broadcasters' CRS 2017 Artist Humanitarian Award at the organization's annual conference in Nashville on Feb. 22. Founded in 1990, the honor is presented annually to musicians who use their careers to serve others in need and contribute to the greater good. The front man of the Grammy-winning band

Carrie Underwood Joins 2017 Golden Globe Awards There are two opportunities to catch Carrie Underwood on the small screen this weekend. On Saturday's (Jan. 8) CMT Hot 20 Countdown, Underwood goes behind the scenes of her "Dirty Laundry" music video. Airing at 9 a.m. ET/PT, Cody Alan will host the all-new episode from the set of Nashville with exclusive interviews with stars

"Blue Ain't Your Color" Is Keith Urban's Play-It-Again Song We all have songs like this. Ones we want to hear over and over. They are — to quote the Luke Bryan song — our play-it-again songs. Keith Urban's is his "Blue Ain't Your Color," which tops Billboard's country airplay chart this week. "The very first time I heard it, it was just like, 'Oh,

The #NashvilleCMT Recap [SPOILER ALERT] Watch CMT's two-part season premiere of Nashville. Juliette was the one who survived a plane crash, but it was Rayna who complained, "It was just a day." She did have a lot on her plate, though, during the two-hour Nashville premiere event Thursday night (Jan. 5) on CMT. Rayna had to worry about Juliette's private