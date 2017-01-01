Nashville: Qs You Might Have If You’re New to the Show [SPOILERS] If one of your new year's resolutions is to get into Nashville, then you are on the right track to making this year way better than 2016. And if you have limited time to catch up on all the juicy drama in seasons 1-4, don't you worry your pretty little head, we've got you covered.

New Year’s Eve: Country Stars Ring in 2017 in Concert If kissing the new year in to live country music sounds good — and you have a partner that’s willing and able — country fans have several options for New Year’s Eve concerts. Nashville, New York City and Texas are just a few of the top destinations that will kick off 2017 with some live... Read more »

Dailey & Vincent Set to Become Grand Ole Opry Members Award-winning duo Dailey & Vincent will become members of the Grand Ole Opry on March 11. Opry member Marty Stuart extended the invitation to Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent following their Friday night (Dec. 30) Opry performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Known for their blend of bluegrass, gospel and traditional country music, the duo formed... Read more »

Which Woman of Nashville Are You? Don’t miss the two-hour season premiere of Nashville Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Get all of the latest Nashville news, videos and behind-the-scenes action on the Nashville Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #NashvilleCMT.

CMT Hot 20 Countdown Highlights 2016’s Best Music Videos Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Keith Urban — these are just a few of the names that landed on the CMT Hot 20 Video of the Year Countdown highlighting the best music videos of the year. Hot 20‘s inaugural military entertainment special from Naval Support Activity Bahrain re-airs Saturday (Dec. 31) at 9... Read more »

11 New Albums Coming in the New Year Delivering new albums is one resolution these country stars intend to keep in the New Year. January releases include the first duets album from Ray Benson and Dale Watson, a full length debut from hit-maker Natalie Hemby, updated classics from Jeannie Seely, as well as soul-baring collections from American Idol alum Lauren Alaina and Brantley... Read more »

Covers I Loved in 2016 I am an avid lover and steadfast supporter of cover songs. Any and all kinds of cover songs. Sometimes, they are country tunes being performed by country artists. But other times, I might also fall for a country singer covering a pop song. Or a pop singer covering a country song. Sometimes, it’s a song... Read more »

2016: A Year in Country Music News What with the plethora of award shows and No. 1 parties, virtually everybody who was anybody in the country music industry had at least one trophy to brandish at some time during the year. But none of this manufactured enthusiasm could lessen the real sadness that enveloped Music Row when such titans as Merle Haggard,... Read more »

Did Luke Bryan Know About WWE’s Country Connection? I bet that when Luke Bryan took his sons and some friends to the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) event in Nashville on Wednesday night (Dec. 28), he just went for fun. I doubt he knew about the wrestlers’ connections to country music. Like that John Cena always sings John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”... Read more »