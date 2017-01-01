The Music From Nashville on CMT If you were wondering where you could find all of the amazing music from the new season of Nashville on CMT, then you’ve come to the right place. Check back here every week for an updated list of all of the new songs from the show! Don’t miss new episodes of Nashville Thursdays at 9... Read more »

Kelsea Ballerini’s Pre-Fame Days in Nashville Not many artists apologize if they are a few minutes late for an interview. After all, they’re being pulled all different ways and forced to talk to so many different people, particularly early in their careers. It’s almost normal to be late. Kelsea Ballerini — “I’m 23, just a kid” — immediately asks for, well,... Read more »

Maren Morris Validated by Tim McGraw Just about two and a half years ago, Tim McGraw released his Sundown Heaven Town album, which features a song called “Last Turn Home.” While it might not have been a big deal to the average country fan because it was never released as a single, it was everything to Maren Morris. She co-wrote the... Read more »

Lady Antebellum Get Back to the Basics with Heart Break During a Facebook Live chat on Thursday (Jan. 19), Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood reunited as Lady Antebellum and delivered a live premiere of four new songs from their next album Heart Break, which arrives June 9. The 30-minute set included “This City,” the lead single “You Look Good,” “Someone Else’s Heart,” the... Read more »

The #NashvilleCMT Recap [SPOILER ALERT] It must be so hard to be Rayna. Seriously. Because you’d always wonder if the men who came into your life wanted more than just a job or a business arrangement or whatever. And clearly, the men in her life do want more. On Thursday night’s (Jan. 19) episode, Deacon had to cope with all... Read more »

Blake Shelton: A “Fat, Ugly Guy” With the Girl Life imitates art sometimes. Like on Wednesday night (Jan. 18), when Blake Shelton started living out the lyrics to his latest single, “A Guy With a Girl.” In his No. 1 hit, he says he’s just the guy with the girl everybody wants to know, “wishin’ you were there alone, wonderin’ how I ever got... Read more »

Kalie Shorr Shares Big Lesson With “He’s Just Not That Into You” Kalie Shorr is dropping a bombshell about dating in her new video, but at least she’s breaking it to us gently with an infectious melody and her sweet voice. “He’s Just Not That Into You” is the song you need to hear if you’re flirting with disaster in your love life. I’ve been guilty of... Read more »

Country Music Claims 10 Percent of Total U.S. Album Sales in 2016 In terms of album sales and popularity, country music continues to hold its own, accounting for 10 percent of total album sales this past year, according to Nielsen’s “2016 U.S. Year-End Report.” Country’s top artists for the year in recorded music were Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, Joey + Rory and Blake Shelton. Overall albums sales... Read more »

Brothers Osborne Bring Dirt Rich Tour to Nashville The last time Brothers Osborne headlined a show in Nashville it was four years ago, and they had just signed their record deal. On Wednesday (Jan. 18), Deale, Maryland, natives TJ and John Osborne returned to their adoptive hometown to headline a sold-out show at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works as two-time Grammy nominees and the... Read more »